MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives say an altercation between two men led to one of them shooting and killing the other one inside a Pompano Beach banquet hall.
BSO said it happened before midnight at the Genesis Banquet Hall, located in the 1400 block of S.W. 26th Avenue, on Saturday, November 7.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt during the shooting.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’
Subtropical Storm Theta Is Record-Breaking 29th Named Atlantic Storm
Police Search For Murder Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Convenience Store
Authorities have not said if they have made an arrest and have not provided a description of the suspect in this case.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.