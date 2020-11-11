Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some ring video doorbells are being recalled.
The second-generation smart doorbell can overheat if the wrong screws are used to install it, according to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday.
The problem has led to at least 23 incidents of the doorbell igniting and resulting in property damage and eight reports of minor burns.
About 350-thousand were sold in stores and through Amazon and Ring.com between June 2020 and October 2020.
Customers can check whether their Ring doorbells are impacted by the recall at this link on the company’s support website, by entering the model and serial number printed on the back of the device.
