MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man is facing second-degree murder charges after police said a reported suicide call turned out to be a homicide.

A witness told Hialeah police that Jose Antonio Vega, 55, and the victim had been drinking beers and discussing politics when Vega shot his friend in the forehead.

Police said they originally received a call regarding a suicide, but once homicide detectives arrived at the scene they found enough evidence pointing them to a murder.

Hialeah police said that even though a suicide had been reported, they could not find the weapon near the victim, as is often the case in a suicide.

Instead, police found blood inside the house and collected other evidence.

Miami Judge Mindy Glazer said, “This was set up to be a suicide, but it’s a murder.”

Vega eventually told police he shot his friend accidentally and that the firearm was his and kept inside his home.

Vega is being held without bond and has been charged with second-degree murder.