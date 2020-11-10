MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Twenty-three Broward County Public Schools were forced to return to eLearning only on Tuesday due to flooding or no power, air or internet. .
Originally, all schools were set to reopen in Broward but Tuesday morning, 23 schools pivoted to
schoolwide eLearning from home due to Tropical Storm Eta.
CLICK HERE for the list of schools and the issues.
In Miami-Dade, all but 16 campuses are reopen on Tuesday due to “flooding and access challenges.”
Learning resumes at all @MDCPS schools tomorrow, November 10. Sixteen schools listed below, where we observed community flooding and access challenges, will pivot to My School Online for the day. Families/employees are being notified via automated messages. #Eta pic.twitter.com/RISTiwETx7
— Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 9, 2020
Here are the 16 schools which the county said will remain closed.
- American Senior High
- Barbara Goleman Senior High
- Bob Graham Educational Center
- Bob Graham Primary Learning Center
- Brentwood Elementary
- Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary
- Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy
- Gloria Floyd Elementary
- Key Biscayne K-8 Center
- Lake Stevens Elementary
- Lake Stevens Middle
- Linda Lentin K-8 Center
- A. Milam K-8 Center
- Miami Carol City Senior High
- North County K-8 Center
- Westland Hialeah Senior High
MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”
The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.
Hope everyone is well following the passage of Tropical Storm Eta. Monroe County schools will be in session tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10th. For those students who are on an A/B schedule, it will be a B day. See everyone tomorrow!
— MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 9, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.