MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Twenty-three Broward County Public Schools were forced to return to eLearning only on Tuesday due to flooding or no power, air or internet. .

Originally, all schools were set to reopen in Broward but Tuesday morning, 23 schools pivoted to
schoolwide eLearning from home due to Tropical Storm Eta.

CLICK HERE for the list of schools and the issues.

In Miami-Dade, all but 16 campuses are reopen on Tuesday due to “flooding and access challenges.”

Here are the 16 schools which the county said will remain closed.

  • American Senior High
  • Barbara Goleman Senior High
  • Bob Graham Educational Center
  • Bob Graham Primary Learning Center
  • Brentwood Elementary
  • Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary
  • Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy
  • Gloria Floyd Elementary
  • Key Biscayne K-8 Center
  • Lake Stevens Elementary
  • Lake Stevens Middle
  • Linda Lentin K-8 Center
  • A. Milam K-8 Center
  • Miami Carol City Senior High
  • North County K-8 Center
  • Westland Hialeah Senior High

MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”

The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.

