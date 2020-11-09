MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sounds and scenes from Tropical Storm Eta will not be forgotten anytime soon.
Broward County was under a Flash Flood Warning for hours, as vehicles moved slowly, wading through water. Many of those vehicles stalled due to water in their electrical or fuel systems rendering them disabled.
Broward bore the brunt of Eta’s rain. Flooding affecting many homeowners in Davie.
Water everywhere was a familiar sight.
In Lauderhill, many streets were completely underwater.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale saw the Riverwalk parking garage looking like a river after the storm passed through.
By Monday afternoon, Eta had moved away from South Florida, leaving flooded streets, but it could have been worse.
