MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Transportation officials announced Saturday that Tri-Rail would be suspending operations on Sunday due to anticipated severe weather from Tropical Storm Eta.
Officials said they would be monitoring the storm to determine when service will resume.
Additionally, officials announced they would be removing crossing gates as they do whenever sustained winds reach 35 miles per hour.
For additional updates, passengers should isit www.tri-rail.com, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) or follow Tri-Rail’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
