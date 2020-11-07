PRESIDENT-ELECTJoe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMThe Audible
    8:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Tri Rail, Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Transportation officials announced Saturday that Tri-Rail would be suspending operations on Sunday due to anticipated severe weather from Tropical Storm Eta.

Officials said they would be monitoring the storm to determine when service will resume.

Additionally, officials announced they would be removing crossing gates as they do whenever sustained winds reach 35 miles per hour.

More from CBSMiami.com
South Florida Needs To Prepare For Tropical Storm Conditions Ahead Of Eta
Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s 1st Openly Gay Mayor, Says Homophobic Slurs Hurled At Him While At Early Voting Site
‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

For additional updates, passengers should isit www.tri-rail.com, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) or follow Tri-Rail’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Comments