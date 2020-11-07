MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police say the missing woman, Sandra Medina was reported missing Saturday at about 2 p.m., from the 4200 block of N.W. 11 Street.
Medina was last seen wearing a white, red shirt with blue shorts and sandals.
We need assistance locating 59 year old Sandra Medina. She was last seen today 11/7/20 at approx 2pm in the area of 4275 NW 11 St. She was last seen wearing a red/white t-shirt with blue pants & sandals. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 pic.twitter.com/HgCxwvN4WU
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 7, 2020
Police say Medina suffers from cognitive disorder.
Anyone with information, please contact police at 305-603-6300.
