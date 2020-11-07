PRESIDENT-ELECTJoe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say the missing woman, Sandra Medina was reported missing Saturday at about 2 p.m., from the 4200 block of N.W. 11 Street.

Medina was last seen wearing a white, red shirt with blue shorts and sandals.

Police say Medina suffers from cognitive disorder.

Anyone with information, please contact police at 305-603-6300.

