MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County School Board has three new faces.
Lucia Baez-Geller, a teacher from Miami Beach High, has won the District three seat, which covers Aventura, Miami Beach and downtown Miami. She beat Russ Rywell, also a teacher at Miami Beach High.
With 100% of the precincts reporting, Baez-Galler won 61% – 39%
In District five, Christi Fraga, the vice mayor of the city of Doral has beaten Mara Zapata, the vice mayor of Miami Springs. She won 56% to 44%.
In District nine, which covers Pinecrest, Cutler Bay, and Homestead, ice cream shop owner and tutor Luisa Santos defeated Dennis Moss, a term-limited Miami-Dade commissioner. Santos is very active in the Democratic party.
She won 52% to 48%.
The Miami-Dade school board has been a smooth functioning board overseeing the fourth largest district in the nation with Alberto Carvalho as its superintendent.
You must log in to post a comment.