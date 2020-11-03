ELECTION RESULTSLive results for General Election
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News 2020: Election Night America Decides
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMCBS News 2020: Election Night America Decides
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Local TV, Miami Dade School Board, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County School Board has three new faces.

Lucia Baez-Geller, a teacher from Miami Beach High, has won the District three seat, which covers Aventura, Miami Beach and downtown Miami. She beat Russ Rywell, also a teacher at Miami Beach High.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Baez-Galler won 61% – 39%

In District five, Christi Fraga, the vice mayor of the city of Doral has beaten Mara Zapata, the vice mayor of Miami Springs. She won 56% to 44%.

In District nine, which covers Pinecrest, Cutler Bay, and Homestead, ice cream shop owner and tutor Luisa Santos defeated Dennis Moss, a term-limited Miami-Dade commissioner. Santos is very active in the Democratic party.

She won 52% to 48%.

The Miami-Dade school board has been a smooth functioning board overseeing the fourth largest district in the nation with Alberto Carvalho as its superintendent.

Comments