MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County has a new State Attorney for the first time in 44 years and he is Democrat Harold Pryor.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Pryor beat his Republican challenger Gregg Rossman, 64% to 36%.

Pryor initially worked for the state attorney’s office before going into private practice.

“I asked myself was the world getting any better and it wasn’t so I decided to be the next state attorney,” said Pryor.

Current Broward State Attorney Mike Satz, who has held the position for more than four decades, decided to leave the top prosecutor’s job earlier this year.

Satz sent his successor a message on Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to Harold! I have known him for many years and he used to work for the office. Everybody here will do everything we can to make his transition as easy and smooth as possible. We will do everything we can to help him.”

The Broward State Attorney’s Office has a four-year term.

 

