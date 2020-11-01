MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is calling out President Donald Trump ahead of his planned late-night MAGA rally in Opa-locka.

“President Trump will hold another one of his potential super-spreader rallies in Florida tonight, putting his supporters and Floridians they come into contact with in danger,” read his statement sent exclusively to CBSMiami.com. “This rally isn’t for Floridians; it’s to fuel his own ego, with no regard for the issues working Floridians face every day.”

Past MAGA events have seen largely maskless crowds packed shoulder-to-shoulder, which is concerning in a state that’s seen nearly 17,000 COVID-related deaths.

According to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s office, “County safety personnel will hand out flyers listing COVID-19 public health safety rules to attendees requiring facial coverings and physical distancing. The RNC campaign also confirmed it will have staff distribute masks and hand sanitizer to those attending.”

The president’s rally comes a day after Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris held a drive-thru event at FIU.

She noted her campaign’s focus on listening to the experts to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

“Science does know and that is why a leading science magazine has endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States,” she said.

She added, “There’s so much at stake, and Florida has been so hard hit. I think that we’re dealing right now with four crises that all happen at the same time. We’re dealing with this coronaviruses pandemic, which at this point has killed over 225,000.”