(CBSMiami)- The anticipation is building for Sunday’s Dolphins game with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set to make his debut against the Los Angeles Rams. While Tua’s coaches and teammates have professed their excitement to see the rookie in a game, another media personality already has a strong opinion before he ever takes snaps as a starter.

CC Sabathia, the former Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees pitcher, now a podcast host, said on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Wednesday that he believes Tua will be “the Philip Rivers” of his draft class.

Further elaborating, Sabathia said, “I think he ends up the third-best out of these three quarterbacks this year.”

Burrow and Herbert have both played well thus far this season, so it’s easy to understand why someone would be enticed by their games. However, Tagovailoa is just about to make his first start in the league, so there’s very little idea of just how good he will be as of yet.

Still, even if Sabathia is correct, Rivers has had a strong career throwing for over 60,000 yards with 404 touchdowns and 204 interceptions. Of course, Rivers, unlike Roethlisberger and Manning, has never won a Super Bowl which is what Sabathia appears to be alluding to here.

We’re still a long way from any prognostications about the skill of these quarterbacks coming true. For now, Tua Time begins on Sunday, November 1 with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on FOX.