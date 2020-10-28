MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A doctor who became critically ill working the front lines of the coronavirus battle is finally on his way home after several months in the hospital.

“I am a witness of God’s miracle,” said Dr. Jacobo Elgozy.

Emotions ran high Wednesday as Dr. Elgozy was wheeled out of Mount Sinai Hospital, where he spent the last 120 days battling COVID.

Dr. Elgozy was considered one of the most critical COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, he was reunited with his family for the first time since he was admitted in July.

“According to medicine, I should not be here. I have no words to thank God for the miracle he performed for me,” said Dr. Elgozy.

His wife, Rachel Elgozy, and his five children said it was a painful journey, but they never lost faith.

“I am just grateful that God brought him back to us and he is coming out. He is coming home,” she said.

The journey was indeed a long one. Dr. Elgozy, who had been in the frontlines during the pandemic, had no underlying health conditions.

He was faced with possible death from one day to the next.

Dr. Elgozy was put on a ventilator and was on a medically induced coma. He received aggressive treatment and was put on an ECMO machine for three weeks.

“It’s a life support machine. It is a very difficult treatment for patients. He was even very close to getting a lung transplant. Dr. Elgozy was even airlifted to Gainesville, Florida,” said Dr. Ignacio Cendan.

The internist on the case, Dr. Ronny Aquinin, said at times he was afraid his friend would not make it.

“This is the happiest day of my life. For a time, I was fearful I would lose him,” said Dr. Aquinin.

But what was Dr. Elgozy’s motivation?

“Look around everyone here. When I was down, they would cheer me up and tell me there will be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Elgozy.