MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police conducted a deadly shooting investigation at a Speedway gas station in north Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.
The gas station, at NW 167th Street and 2nd Avenue, is across the street from Jackson North Medical Center and next to the Golden Glades interchange.
When officers arrived they found the body of a man who had been shot.
Geoffrey Nicholas told CBS4 he heard several shots as he was making a gas delivery to the station.
“That’s rough. It’s very scary. I could have got shot. I ran to the truck and hid until the police arrived,” he said.
Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
