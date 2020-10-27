MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that injured two teens and a nine-year-old boy has been deemed an accident.
The shooting happened Sunday, just before 3 p.m., in the courtyard of an apartment complex at 113th Avenue and SW 216th Street.
According to police, when their officers arrived they found the trio suffering from gunshot wounds.
The nine-year-old was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
A 14-year-old was also taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he was listed as stable. The second teen, a 17-year-old, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. He too was listed as stable.
Police said during the course of the investigation, it was determined that the shooting was “not an intentional act of gun violence.” They said two of the juveniles were handling a gun when it went off, striking all three.
