MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida drivers are getting a pre-Halloween treat as the price of gas continues to fall. Currently, prices at the pumps have sunk to their lowest level in nearly a month.
“Sub-$2 gas prices are beginning to pop up in various Florida cities,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices are drifting lower as COVID concerns creep back into the fuel market. Gasoline demand is already 15% lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, fuel supplies remain strong. It’s possible the state average could dip below $2 a gallon in the coming weeks. If that happens, it would be the first time since June.”
Florida’s state average sits at $2.08 per gallon. That’s 4.5 cents less than a week ago and 33 cents per gallon less than this time last year. The state average has declined the past 22 consecutive days, for total discount of 11 cents.
Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.22), Panama City ($2.13), Naples ($2.13)
Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.96), Jacksonville ($2.01), Orlando ($2.03), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.03)
