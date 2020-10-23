MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at Florida Memorial University are no longer allowed to take in-person classes as the campus has reverted back to remote learning.

FMU, located in Miami Gardens, has told students who live in residence halls that they have to move out before November 13, prior to Thanksgiving Break. Some exceptions will be made.

It’s not know why FMU decided to shut down the campus again.

On its website, University President Dr. Jaffus Hardrick says “FMU has engaged in contact tracing and isolation of individuals who have been exposed to known cases.” The website states the school follows stringent protocols and procedures in compliance with CDC guidelines.

However, Hardrick does say there was a spike in positive case in late September that “appeared to be related to a super spreader event off-campus. From this recent incident, we had a total of 69 students who tested positive and were isolated. Of the 69 cases, 61 of these students have completed the quarantine requirements.” He also says the University maintains an on-campus isolation program.

A new COVID-19 reporting dashboard shows the University had 28 active cases as of Oct. 19, which was the last time the dashboard was updated, and a cumulative total of 112 cases dating back to July. According to the website, there were no new reported cases this week.