MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police detective Tuesday night is officially under arrest.

Julio Garcia, 23, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Officers were on a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex in West Miami when they said Garcia shot the detective in the ear as they approached a unit.

The detective was treated and quickly released from a hospital.

The Miami-Dade PD detective entering the hospital after being shot in the ear. (CBS4)

