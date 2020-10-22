Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police detective Tuesday night is officially under arrest.
Julio Garcia, 23, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
Officers were on a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex in West Miami when they said Garcia shot the detective in the ear as they approached a unit.
The detective was treated and quickly released from a hospital.
