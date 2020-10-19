MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fall surge of COVID-19 cases has arrived. Florida and Connecticut lead the nation with an increase of 50%.

According to Data from John Hopkins University, the world has now surpassed 40 million cases of the disease.

“It’s exactly how it happened in June. We started seeing blips and then it got way ahead of us, ” Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo.

According to Miami Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, the 14-day positivity rate in Miami-Dade is at 4.62%.

Broward County is at 3.76%.

On Monday, the Florida Health Department confirmed the Florida death toll hit 16,000.

As medical experts predict an increase of more cases towards November, Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist, said influenza is still lingering.

She warns people that have had COVID-19 to be extra cautious. She said reinfections are happening.

“We are not seeing right now that people are having long lasting immunity. We have documented cases of re-infection with six weeks and the second time people have ended up in the hospital sicker than they were the first time,” said Dr. Marty.

Patients urging those individuals to get their flu shot.

“And it is always worse. we have documented quite a number of patients. and having both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is much harder for your body to handle,” said Dr. Marty.

If you’d like to get a flu vaccine, there are numerous places you can go including:

However, why obtain a flu vaccine?

Dr. Marty mentions your immune system is weak if you were infected with the coronavirus.

“While you are under the influence of the SARS-2 virus, one of the things that the virus does is lower you’re the count and capability of those cells that are critical for adaptive immunity,” she said. “So their immune system is weaker we are doing studies now to see for how long that weakening lasts.”

By obtaining a flu shot, it will not protect you from contracting COVID-19, but it will prevent you from having both at the same time, said Dr. Marty.