MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a woman involved in a home invasion robbery last month.
It happened September 21st at a home in the 1600 block of SW 14th Street just before 10:30 a.m.
According to surveillance video, a maroon-colored SUV pulled up across the street from the home then a woman got out of the passenger side and walked toward it.
The 96-year-old woman who lives in the home was eating breakfast in the kitchen when the woman walked in through the open front door. After searching the home for several minutes, the woman snatched a gold chain from her victim’s neck. She then went back to the SUV which sped off.
Police said the woman appeared to be in her 40s, with a medium-length black hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the police.
