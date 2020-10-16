MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a soggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs climb to the mid to upper 80s due to clouds and rain around. Storms will increase throughout the day due to a surge of moisture. The rain chance will be highest this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening due to higher than normal tides that may lead to coastal flooding around high tide times.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with upper 70s.

This weekend our highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy to downright windy at times. Northeast winds on Saturday will be about 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 mph. The wind will be out of the east on Sunday at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 23 mph.

TROPICS

A broad non-tropical low-pressure system is located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible through the middle of next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda. This disturbance has a low potential for development over the next five days.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it remains nearly stationary over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This system has a low potential for development over the next five days.