(CBS Minnesota)- No Thursday night football this week so still plenty of time to make lineup decisions before kick off of Week 6 on Sunday afternoon. With that in mind, the team from Fantasy Football Today at CBSSports.com is here with their picks for starts and sits at each of skill positions.

Jamey Eisenberg’s “Start of the Week” is Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. After seeing starting back Dalvin Cook go down with an injury last week, it would appear Mattison is in line for the the start this week against the Falcons.

“He is a must start play for you with Dalvin Cook likely out dealing with that adductor strain. We saw against the Seahawks in Week 5 that Mattison can be an absolute star,” said Eisenberg. “We’ve been calling him a lottery ticket the last two seasons, it’s time to cash that ticket as he’s one of my must start running backs this week.”

More From CBS

On the other hand, if you have Cincinnati Bengals back Joe Mixon in your lineup, you may want to consider other options or, at the very least, have an option you can count on for RB1 production outside of Mixon.

“We know even without Darius Leonard in the middle of that Colts defense last week, they allowed the run-heavy Browns just 3.7 yards per carry,” said Dave Richard. “They have been great against the run and Joe Mixon needed garbage time in the fourth quarter to get to 80 total yards. I think he’s going to struggle. He’s had 14 or fewer PPR points in four of his last five games. I expect more of the same. He is at best a low end No. 2 running back.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 19.9

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 23.8

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 24.1

RB:

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 11.5

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 12.9

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 11.9

WR:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 17.2

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 10.5

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 11.4

TE:

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 11.2



Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers Projected Points: 9.0



Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 10.5



Sit

QB:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 21.4

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 17.4

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 14.6

RB:

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 16.7

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 11.5

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 10.0

WR:

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 12.8



Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 12.4

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 10.1



TE:

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 7.1

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 8.5

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 8.7