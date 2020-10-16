MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was part of an epic photobomb this week in California.

Ryan Basch was in the midst of a marriage proposal on the beach, when in the background, Wade just happened to walk by.

Basch shared the pictures on Instagram which show a surprised Wade with his mouth wide open and his hand over his heart.

After girlfriend turned fiancée Katie Ryan said yes, Wade took a picture with the happy couple.

“It was so dope to witness you guys love!” he wrote on Instagram.

Then he told them their marriage better work out because it’s now on his conscious.

Basch also said Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, will be getting an invite to their wedding.