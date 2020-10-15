Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 8-year-old Sunrise boy struggling for more than half his life against Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a form of epilepsy, received a Shetland Sheepdog, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
Devon has suffered from hundreds of seizures and numerous hospital stays, which have resulted in developmental delays that have made it hard for him to make friends and live a normal life.
Devon’s Shetland Sheepdog, to be named “Axel,” will serve two purposes: It will be the best friend Devon has wanted ‘his whole life’ and can also be trained to alert his family to the onset of a potentially life-threatening seizure.
