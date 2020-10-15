FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Inter Miami extended its unbeaten streak to three with a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF Stadium.
Brek Shea scored his third goal of the season and Lewis Morgan registered his team-high sixth assist.
“It’s difficult to play better than we did today. I think that this is how we’ve been playing for several matches and when you lose your concentration for a moment after playing such a good match, it’s difficult to explain,” said manager Diego Alonso.
Inter Miami dominated most of the match, finished the night with 21 shots (six on target) compared to three (one on target) from Atlanta, and controlled 55% possession but was unable to get the three points.
Atlanta’s Jake Mulraney scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan had five saves.
The 24-year-old Mulraney, making his 14th MLS appearance, tapped in a right-footer from the corner of the six-yard box to cap the scoring minutes after Miami opened the scoring. Jürgen Damm cut back to evade a sliding defender and slipped a pass between three others to Mulraney for the one-touch finish in the 83rd minute for Atlanta (5-9-4).
Atlanta is winless in its last three games.
