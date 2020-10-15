TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee collected $200,000 last week, as it has resumed fundraising after months of being on the sidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A newly filed finance report indicates the committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised the money on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

Contributions included $100,000 from UnitedHealth Group, Inc. and $25,000 each from the Florida Harbor Pilots Association, Health Network One, Inc., and Chicago business executive Marshall Field.

DeSantis’ committee was largely idle from April through August, with new money coming from interest on a bank account.

But it started raising money again in September, pulling in $60,000 during the month, finance records show.

The committee had about $7.25 million in cash on hand as of last Friday.

