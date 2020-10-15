MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek police are looking for a driver who struck a man on a scooter Thursday morning and then fled the scene.

Police say officers were dispatched to Lyons Road and NW 34 Street at around 9:40 a.m. to find a ‘severely-injured’ adult male.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Broward Health where his condition is currently unknown.

Police are looking for a black 4-door BMW with possible front-end damage.

Traffic was affected for hours in the area. All lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).