MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police announced an arrest in the killing of an elderly man, who was found unresponsive inside his Miami home by his daughter on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, police said a call from an informant led police to the arrest of fifty-six-year-old Silverio Fonte.

The informant told police that Fonte had been involved in an argument with the victim, Humberto Mijares, 93, and when Mijares produced a rifle, he stabbed him.

Police say they later located Fonte at Mercy Hospital and that he had blood on his shoes and had one of Mijares’ credit cards in his possession.

The arrest report says Fonte told police that he and the victim had been drinking when an argument ensued, Mijares went for the rifle, pointed at him, and then he took Mijares to the ground where he subsequently stabbed him several times.

Fonte was taken into custody and faces second-degree murder charges.

Neighbors tell CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the victim who they knew as “Humberto” lived at the home in the Silver Bluff Estates community in the 2300 block of S.W. 22nd Terrace near Coral Way for decades. They also said he loved cats and dogs and working on cars and they had no idea why anyone would have taken his life.

Neighbor Priscilla Neves said, “Now I am afraid. I don’t know what happened. This area is calm.”

Longtime resident Rita Ramirez said, “He was always working and saying hello to everybody. He was a good neighbor. I do not know the motive. He liked cats and dogs and I think his hobby was cars. I am afraid. He lived here for many many years. The last time I saw him was Friday.”