MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities have arrested Eddy Marin, a former associate of Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein.
Marin who was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in jail back in 2018, has been on the run since then.
Neither U.S. Marshals or Fort Lauderdale police would elaborate on what led them to Marin at a Fort Lauderdale residence.
Marin also might face bond jumping charges that could add another 10 years to his sentence.
He had earlier served time for helping Rothstein try to hide more than $1 million worth of jewelry from federal investigators.
