MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will return to South Florida on Thursday to take part in a town hall in Miami.

The one-hour event will be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. It will be moderated by NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“NBC News has been given a statement by Dr. Clifford Lane, Clinical Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president’s recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed by NIH on Oct. 13, and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus,” according to a statement from NBC News.

Both Guthrie and the president will be at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially-distanced, required to wear face masks, and have their temperature checked before they are allowed into the outdoor venue.

The same evening, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take part in a town hall in Philadelphia which will air on ABC.

Both Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to take part in a town hall style debate Thursday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center but organizers changed it to a virtual event after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis. Trump then backed out, saying he would not debate virtually.

Due to the town hall at PAMM, the MacArthur Causeway will be closed Thursday night, according to Miami Beach police.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon, Miami Beach PD wrote, “MBPD has been made aware of a visit from @POTUS on Thursday, October 15. Although not in Miami Beach, the visit will require the FULL CLOSURE of the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) from 7pm to 11pm. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be prohibited from accessing the Cswy.”

Police are asking drivers to use the Julia Tuttle (1-I95) or 79 Street Cswy to enter or exit Miami Beach. Residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star, and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound MacArthur Cswy.

Any residents exiting these islands will also be directed eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway. All other traffic must exit the City via the alternate causeways. No exceptions will be made.

On Friday, President Trump has a campaign stop scheduled at Ocala International Airport at 4 p.m. where he is hosting a Make America Great Again Rally.