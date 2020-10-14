Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are investigating the death of an elderly man found inside a Miami home on Wednesday morning suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Police said the man’s daughter arrived home, in the 2300 block of SW 22nd Terrace, to find her dad unresponsive.
Responding fire rescue units pronounced the elderly man dead of apparent stab wounds.
Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.
Detectives continue to investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
