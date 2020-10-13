  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will make appearances Thursday in Miami, as President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign ratchets up its focus on Florida.

Pence is slated to take part in a 12:30 p.m. event at Memorial Cubano, followed by making a 2:30 p.m. appearance at Lubavitch Educational Center, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Trump campaign.

Pence’s appearances will come the day before Trump holds a rally Friday in Ocala.

Also, Trump rallied voters Monday night in Sanford and is slated Wednesday to speak remotely to members of the Economic Club of Florida and five other economic clubs across the country.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned Tuesday afternoon in Broward County.

The appearances point to Florida’s role as a key battleground in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

