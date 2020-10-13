MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday morning, mostly in the low to mid-70s.
That was two to five degrees cooler in comparison to Monday.
Tuesday will be less humid due to a weak front and drier air that will settle in. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be nice and comfortable with lows near normal in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight.
Wednesday the rain chance remains low and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
Late week the ocean breeze returns and humidity will be on the rise. Scattered showers are possible on Thursday and Friday. This weekend a gusty wind develops with highs in the mid to upper 80s and the potential for spotty showers.
In the tropics, a wave about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands has a low potential (30% chance) of cyclone development over the next 2 to 5 days as it moves westward.
You must log in to post a comment.