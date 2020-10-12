MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The next time you drive by the American Airlines Arena look up! What you will see is a digital billboard where art joins with activism in an initiative called #WhenWeALLVote.

The organization is founded by Michelle Obama. Jessica Goldman Srebnick CEO of Goldman Global Arts and curator of Wynwood walls, got the phone call a few months back to get creative.

“They called and said they loved us and said they love what we’re doing and they want to incorporate art into the message of amplified importance of voting,” Srebnick said.

“So we came up this program that we were to do digital murals around the country. We selected 13 artists, all American, from different parts of the country to create something that spoke to them as artists and spoke to what it is they want to amplify.”

So now works by renowned street artists such as Shephard Fairey, Peter Tunney, David Flores and more are filling the digital screens at arenas and stadiums throughout the country and in Times Square, including here at the American Airlines Arena.

Miami Based street artist Anthony Reed, known as Mojo created a piece called ‘UP to the US.’

“The piece was inspired by Martin LutherJr’s ‘I’ve been on the Mountain Top Speech’, Mojo said.

“To see it on the American Airlines Arena to see Black Lives Matter right underneath it means a lot and I feel grateful to represent Miami in that way.”

Social media has caught on as well.

“You’ll see that Tracee Ellis Ross and Shonda Rhimes and Chris Paul. They’ve all taken these images and they put them on their platform so it’s a very vibrant and very very exciting program,” said Goldman.

“That’s when social media works in a positive way,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“For sure, said Goldman and it has Miami’s stamp all over it.”

And none of the murals preach *who* to vote for. It’s all about spreading the message and inspiring participation.

“You have a right to vote. You are an American citizen. When when we all participate, our democracy can thrive,” said Srebnick.

“You have a voice whether your an artist or a musician or a reporter, writer videographer, or photographer,” said Mojo. “You have this voice and you should be using it in a way that encourages others and pushes the positivity narrative forward.”

The digital murals will be on display throughout the country including here in South Florida at American Airlines Arena until Election Day.

For more information go to www.whenweallvote.org and www.goldmanglobalarts.com/whenweallvote