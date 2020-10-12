MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With less than a month to go until the November General Election, the presidential candidates are focusing on Florida this week, a battleground state that is seen as a must-win for President Donald Trump if he wants a second term.

President Trump is scheduled to make a campaign visit to Sanford on Monday.

On Sunday his son, Donald Trump Jr., made campaign stops in Miami-Dade and Broward.

At the Miami Executive Airport, hundreds of ‘Latinos for Trump’ cheered him on as he addressed the crowd at a “Fighters Against Socialism” rally.

Echoing his father’s words, Trump Jr. said if you vote for the “wrong candidate,” America could turn like Venezuela.

“You never hear those that went through socialism speak at a Democratic rally. Why? Because it’s a system that does not work. The Democratic Party wants to push that,” he said.

Popular UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who took the stage with Trump Jr., shared his personal experience of his father who fled communist Cuba.

Masvidal said his father was on a raft for six days.

“Us Latinos are not lazy. We work and we work for freedom,” he said.

President Trump has said that he’s done more for Hispanics in the last 47 months than his opp0nent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has in the last 47 years.

Trump says he has imposed the toughest sanctions ever in Latin America.

Just across the street from the “Fighters Against Socialism” were plenty of Biden supporters

“What has the president done for the thousands dying from COVID? Nothing,” said a Biden supporter.

At Tropical Park, a rally was held in support of Biden.

“We must fight for our freedom and our rights,” said Rep. Donna Shalala.

On Monday, the former vice president issued a statement ahead of Trump’s Sanford event.

“President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering. But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus that has taken the lives of over 15,000 Floridians under control, no plan to protect Floridians’ health care amid his attacks against the ACA, and certainly no plan to mitigate the economic impact the pandemic is having on families across Central Florida.”

“I’ve helped this country recover before, and my commitment to all Floridians is to build this country back better. As President, I will deliver a swift, inclusive economic recovery that includes historic investments in small businesses, gives working families the tax relief they deserve, and creates millions of new, good-paying jobs,” the statement concluded.

Biden is scheduled to make two stops in South Florida on Tuesday.

In Pembroke Pines, he’ll speak about his vision for older Americans. He’ll then make a campaign stop in Miramar to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote.