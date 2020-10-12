FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With President Donald Trump scheduled to rally voters Monday night in Sanford, Democratic challenger Joe Biden will counter Tuesday with appearances in South Florida.

Biden is slated to appear Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines to discuss issues related to seniors and will attend a “voter mobilization” event in Miramar, the Biden campaign said.

Trump is scheduled to appear Monday night at an event at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

On Monday, the former vice president issued a statement ahead of Trump’s Sanford event.

“President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering. But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus that has taken the lives of over 15,000 Floridians under control, no plan to protect Floridians’ health care amid his attacks against the ACA, and certainly no plan to mitigate the economic impact the pandemic is having on families across Central Florida.”

“I’ve helped this country recover before, and my commitment to all Floridians is to build this country back better. As President, I will deliver a swift, inclusive economic recovery that includes historic investments in small businesses, gives working families the tax relief they deserve, and creates millions of new, good-paying jobs,” the statement concluded.

The Democrat’s trip will come three weeks before the November 3rd election, with Florida expected to play a critical role in the race for the White House.

