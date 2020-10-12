MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Oh Boo.
The Village of Biscayne Park has canceled the annual Halloween funhouse and event at the Ed Burke Recreation Center due to the COVID pandemic.
Village leaders are also discouraging door to door trick or treating,
Anyone caught not following the recommendations of the village are “subject to all stipulations of the outstanding Miami-Dade County Emergency Order restrictions,” according to a statement.
While COVID may have forced the cancellation of our annual “spooktacular” and traditional trick-or-treating, this October Biscayne Park will hold its first-annual Halloween decorating contest. Residents are urged to decorate their homes and yards for Halloween and nominate themselves, or their neighbors, for the new awards.
