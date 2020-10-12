WATCH LIVESenate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Biscayne Park, Halloween, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Oh Boo.

The Village of Biscayne Park has canceled the annual Halloween funhouse and event at the Ed Burke Recreation Center due to the COVID pandemic.

Village leaders are also discouraging door to door trick or treating,

Anyone caught not following the recommendations of the village are “subject to all stipulations of the outstanding Miami-Dade County Emergency Order restrictions,” according to a statement.

While COVID may have forced the cancellation of our annual “spooktacular” and traditional trick-or-treating, this October Biscayne Park will hold its first-annual Halloween decorating contest. Residents are urged to decorate their homes and yards for Halloween and nominate themselves, or their neighbors, for the new awards.

Comments