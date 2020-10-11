Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Democratic State Rep. Javier Fernandez.

Fernandez is running for the Florida State Senate District 39, which encompasses Monroe County and parts of southern and western Miami-Dade County.

Fernandez is facing Ana Maria Rodriguez in what’s one of the most hotly contested State Senate race in Florida.

The two had agreed to debate on Facing South Florida, but it became increasingly difficult to reach Rodriguez or her campaign to settle on a date.

When Rodriguez’s campaign heard that DeFede would still have Fernandez on Sunday’s edition of Facing South Florida, they said it was unfair.

DeFede texted Rodriguez’s campaign consultant, “If you want to resolve this you should call me.”

The consultant responded, “I will when I get off the conference call I’m on.”

That exchange was September 30th and DeFede has still yet to receive the phone call.

GUEST: Democratic State Rep. Javier Fernandez, Candidate for Florida Senate District 39