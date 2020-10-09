MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Trump campaign announced Friday that the president will be holding a rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday.
President Trump plans to address an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday, just over one week after he disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis,
Since returning to the White House on Monday evening from getting treatment for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump has not been seen in public.
In a series of lengthy phone interviews, he said he is ready to end his COVID isolation and emerge onto the campaign trail, despite little clarity about his condition, no independent view of his physical state and warnings from health experts he is likely still shedding the virus.
