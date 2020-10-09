MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man escaped serious injury on Friday morning after he fell about forty feet while strapped inside the compartment of a front-end loader in Hallandale Beach.
Authorities said they received a call just after 10 a.m. about a building collapse in the area of the 1900 block of S. Ocean Drive in Hallandale Beach.
Rescue officials said that when they arrived, they located a male, in his 30’s, with minor injuries after a section of a building, which was under construction collapsed.
‘It is nearly unexplainable and quite miraculous that this man not only survived, but escaped with only minor injuries,’ rescue officials said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Aventura Medical Center as a trauma alert.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on scene and was investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.