MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Organizers of the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show announced Thursday that the event has been rescheduled for November 21-22.

Fighter jet demonstration teams from the US Air Force that will be performing in the show include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper, and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“The U.S. Air Force is providing an unprecedented level of support by sending all of their fighter jet demo teams to perform,” said Bryan Lilley, Co-Chair of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

“The 2020 air show season ends November 15,” said Chris Lagerbloom, City Manager for the City of Fort Lauderdale. “Extending the schedule for all these teams by an additional week really shows how much the Air Force values our world-class destination as a performance venue.”

The show had originally been scheduled for the weekend of May 2-3, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

To ensure the safety of guests and spectators at this year’s event, show officials will be implementing a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives.”

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment so everyone can enjoy one of America’s great air shows,” said Lilley. “We can’t thank the City of Fort Lauderdale enough for working together with us to host the event in 2020 and provide a boost to the suffering tourism economy.”

“The stage for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is two miles wide and 500 feet high,” said Lagerbloom. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing.”

Organizers said that VIP and Premium Viewing tickets are on sale now and that attendees can save 30 percent off the event day price through Monday at midnight.

Also, tickets purchased for the original date in May will be honored on the rescheduled date in November or can be exchanged for the 2021 event, organizers said.