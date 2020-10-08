WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Crime, Dania Beach, Female Bank Robber, Local TV, Miami News

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — The FBI is releasing photographs of a female bank robber wanted for stealing money from a Dania Beach bank at gunpoint.

The female bandit, wearing a white shirt, black sweater and white visor, walked into the Wells Fargo Bank branch, located at 5991 Ravenwood Road, around 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, October 8.

After entering the bank, she pulled out a gun and demanded money from a bank employee.

Woman points a gun at teller during bank robbery inside Wells Fargo branch in Dania Beach on Oct. 8, 2020. (Courtesy: FBI)

Nobody was hurt and the FBI has not released the amount of money taken.

If you recognize her, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

 

Comments