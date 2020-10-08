Comments
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — The FBI is releasing photographs of a female bank robber wanted for stealing money from a Dania Beach bank at gunpoint.
The female bandit, wearing a white shirt, black sweater and white visor, walked into the Wells Fargo Bank branch, located at 5991 Ravenwood Road, around 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, October 8.
After entering the bank, she pulled out a gun and demanded money from a bank employee.
Nobody was hurt and the FBI has not released the amount of money taken.
If you recognize her, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
