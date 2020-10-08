MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating dangers associated with nursing pillows.

CPSC said its initial assessment shows deaths when children are left on or near pillows and the child rolls over, rolls off or falls asleep.

The agency is warning parents not to allow infants to sleep on nursing pillows or other pillow-like products.

Consumer Reports’ Rachel Rabkin Peachman analyzed the government’s database and found 28 deaths associated with nursing pillows. She’s calling on manufacturers for better product messaging.

“They should be clearly labeled in every instance so that parents have a very firm understanding that these products are not to be used for infant sleep,” she said.

The government said nearly 1,000 infants suffocate in their sleep each year, raising concerns about cribs, inclined sleepers and related consumer products.

Officials issued the pillow warning even before their investigation was over.

The CPSC did not name specific brands, but said it’s looking into the entire class of products.

“Basically the CPSC noticed these fatalities and wanted to get the word out immediately,” said Peachman.

Peachman said when used properly, a nursing pillow can be helpful for parents.

The government’s warning is not a recall, but a message to parents that a mistake could be tragic.

Pediatricians said babies should be put to sleep on a firm, flat surface, on their backs and without soft bedding.