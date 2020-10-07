Comments
The two men were dubbed the “Beatles,” because they were born in the United Kingdom.
The charges include hostage-taking resulting in deaths. If convicted, the defendants face life in prison for each count, officials say.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two alleged terrorists connected to several beheadings, including that of Miami journalist Steven Sotloff, are facing charges in the killings of four Americans.
Federal officials held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the transfer of Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh and to announce the charges they will be facing.
The two men were dubbed the “Beatles,” because they were born in the United Kingdom.
Watch the press conference on the indictments:
The charges include hostage-taking resulting in deaths. If convicted, the defendants face life in prison for each count, officials say.
The men were part of a four-man group that included the terrorist who murdered Sotloff, and many others, on camera.
One of those men, Jihadi John, has killed during a military operation.
You must log in to post a comment.