MIAMI (CBSMiami/CBS) – With just weeks to go before the election, chances are you or someone you know is feeling stressed or anxious about the results.

“I’m getting a lot of emergency calls on resentment and anger,” says couples therapist Dr. Steven Stosny.

He said stress over the election is causing many Americans to fight with their spouses, friends, and co-workers. During the 2016 election, he coined a term for it, “election stress disorder,” and he said this year the anxiety is even worse.

“Anxiety makes you feel powerless, and resentment or anger makes you feel temporarily more empowered,” Dr. Stosny said.

We often turn that resentment and anger on the people closest to us.

Dr. Stosny said you can reduce your anxiety with exercise, writing your feelings down, and by avoiding social media, and resisting the urge to argue with others.

Marsha Palanci says she was “pretty zen” about the election until she watched the debates.

“…then that went out the window and I have been incredibly stressed,” she said.

Now, she avoids social media and resists the urge to argue with others.

“I’m very careful not to bring up politics, otherwise that would be the end of the friendship, it would just be too volatile,” she said.

If you do find yourself in an argument, try and keep it respectful. It’s healthier for you and your relationships. Experts say the extended COVID lockdowns greatly add to our stress- the election just amplifies it even further.