CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The FBI is releasing photographs of a robber wanted for stealing money from a Coral Gables bank.
The bold bandit, wearing a light blue shit and floppy hat, walked into the Wells Fargo Bank branch, located at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd. around 3:43 p.m. on Monday, October 5.
Customers were in the bank during the robbery but nobody was hurt.
The FBI has not released the amount of money which was taken.
If you recognize him, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
