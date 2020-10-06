Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County has created a police and criminal justice review board.
On Tuesday, Mayor Dale Holness spoke on the board’s importance.
“The law needs to be applied fairly across the board for everyone,” he said. “And this is what we’re looking to see that we pay attention to it, that we gather the information and also that this board brings recommendation for policy changes to be instituted to change the system.”
A total of 14 board members will represent different parts of the community.
Each county commissioner will pick one member to bring the total to 23.
Their next public hearing is Oct. 20.
You must log in to post a comment.