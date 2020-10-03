MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gamma, which formed in the western Caribbean Sea on Friday, made landfall on Saturday afternoon and is bringing heavy winds and rain to the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday and into Sunday.

The storm is no threat to South Florida, but its moisture is reaching us this weekend in the form or downpours.

With the 1 p.m. Saturday advisory, Gamma had made landfall in Tulum, Mexico.

It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving NW at 9 mph.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Warning for the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from north of Punta Allen to Cancun, including Cozumel.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for

* North of Punta Allen to Cancun Mexico, including Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Punta Herrero to Punta Allen Mexico

* North and west of Cancun to Dzilam Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* South of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya Mexico

* West of Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

Gamma is expected to produce rainfall of 4 to 8 inches across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and far western Cuba, with maximum rainfall amounts as high as 10 to 15 inches possible across northeastern Quintana Roo and northern Yucatan. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.