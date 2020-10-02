MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 25 has formed over the northwest Caribbean.

At 11 a.m., the center was located about 220 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The depression was moving to the northwest at 9 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya

West of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam

The depression is forecast to take a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning.

The depression is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 12 inches, in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and far western Cuba.