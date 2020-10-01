MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The November 3rd General Election is about a month away and the interest in vote-by-mail ballots this year is on the rise.

In Miami-Dade, more than 8,000 ballots have already been sent out to registered voters overseas.

On Thursday, the county’s elections office will send out more than 530,000 ballots.

In Broward County, more than half a million absentee ballots were mailed out last week.

If you’ve decided to vote by mail this year, you have to be a registered voter and you must request a ballot from your county’s Supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. October 24th.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-Mail ballots can be returned through the mail, dropped off at any Early Voting location during the hours of operation via secure drop box, or dropped off at your county’s Supervisor of Elections office.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 31: Early voting

Early in-person voting starts as many as 15 days before Election Day though the number of days and locations vary by county.

MIAMI-DADE: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 1. There are 33 locations that will be open from 7am – 7pm. All early voting locations will also have official ballot drop boxes for anyone who would like to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots instead of mailing them. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Miami-Dade.

BROWARD: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 1. There are 22 locations which will be open from 7am – 7pm. All early voting locations in Broward will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Broward.

MONROE: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Saturday, Oct. 31. There are 5 locations which will be open from 830am – 5pm. All locations will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Monroe.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 – Election Day

If you vote in person on Election Day, you will need a photo ID with your signature. If you don’t have ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. Your ballot will count if the signature on your ballot matches the signature on your voter registration record.