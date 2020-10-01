  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new program if you have a tip that you think can help solve a crime.

Thursday morning the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers was joined by the attorney general and several law enforcement leaders to launch “TIPS.”

It’s a statewide number where you can anonymously text in tips to help solve crimes.

That number is “**8477” and the program is now up and running.

The system works only with cellphones that are not on Wi-Fi calling.

